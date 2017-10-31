Everything Selena Gomez Has Said About Love & Heartbreak

Music
“It’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually… I just want to be happy. If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care."
— on choosing to be open with her relationship, on On Air With Ryan Seacrest in June 2017
“I’d be so stoked with a writer or producer or actor who is low-key, but those kind of guys are terrified of me!"
— on her dream man, to Vogue Australia in August 2016
“Because I think people would think it’s kind of dumb [to date me]. Nobody would want to throw themselves into that situation where it was so heightened publicly, like, why would they?”
— on why she's restricted her dating pool to her own circle of friends, to Vogue Australia
"It's really hard because I'm a nice person. I'm just tired of talking about it. I never intended for my life to become a tabloid story."
— on constantly being asked about ex Justin Bieber, to InStyle UK in July 2016
"I hate it. It's hard and I'm weirded out by the idea that a guy has Googled me before we meet, and that has happened. I feel like I look 16 sometimes, which is a bummer because I would love to date older guys."
— on the challenges of dating while famous, to InStyle UK
"I've been dating. I've been having the best time. But I don't trust anybody, so dating can only be fun if I know I'm going to have fun."
— on the current state of her love life, to Marie Claire in June 2016
"At first I didn't care. To me it was: I'm 18, I have a boyfriend, we look cute together, we like that. Then I got my heart broken, and I cared. Because people had no idea what was going on, but everywhere it was a million different things."
— on her love life becoming a tabloid story, to W Magazine in February 2016
"I'm so exhausted. I honestly am so done. I care about his health and wellbeing. But I can't do it anymore."
— on talking about Bieber, to W Magazine
"It's a song about a cycle, a cycle that people understand. It drives you mad, but it's beautiful. People have seen most of the choices that I've made in my life. And I love every choice that I've made. Because now I understand how to apply that to my music. This is who I am. I'm glad my life was never perfect."
— on everyone assuming that "Same Old Love" is about her relationship with Bieber, to Rolling Stone in January 2016
“I think people really wanted to see me fail. I'd sit down in an interview and get the most harshly asked questions. Of course I got my heart broken. Of course I was pissed about it. There, everybody has it. I was so disappointed, because I never wanted my career to be a tabloid story.”
— on dealing with heartbreak in the public eye, to Refinery29 in October 2015
“At this point, there is no anger. There's closure in a very good, healthy way. We’ve seen each other. I'm always encouraging, and I am proud of his journey. I think people are making it out to be something that is more tragic than it really was. We grew up together. We both made mistakes. That's it.”
— on her current relationship with Bieber, to Refinery29
"Everybody was talking about the same thing: my relationship. I was so exhausted. I said, I want this [performance] to be the last time I have to talk about this. And acknowledge this feeling. I was kind of devastated. I was like, 'This is all I have right now. This is gonna be it.' And all I want is to move on."
— on her emotional performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants" at the 2014 American Music Awards, to ELLE in September 2015
"Finding somebody is not my main focus. I've dated people. I've been on a few dates, which is really exciting. But I've never wanted to get into anything serious, because I kind of did that. I have my guard up. I like to meet people in organic settings. Hanging out with a group of people and meeting through mutual people."
— on being hesitant to start a new relationship, to Elle
"I didn't think I was doing anything bad by falling in love … Also throw in the fact that you are a teenager – it makes it more difficult. The next relationship will be something dear to me. There is no way I will ever hide my life."
— on dealing with media scrutiny over her love life, to the Sunday Times Style Magazine in August 2015
"It was really weird, but it was incredible. I would never take it back in a million years. You live and you learn, you know?”
— on her first love, to V Magazine in February 2015
"The future that we hold is so unclear / But I'm not alive until you call / And I'll bet the odds against it all / Save your advice 'cause I won't hear / You might be right, but I don't care / There's a million reasons why I should give you up / But the heart wants what it wants"
— in her lyrics to "The Heart Wants What It Wants," part of which was inspired by her on-again, off-again relationship with Bieber
"I'm 18, and I'm going to fall in love. I'm going to hang out with people, and I'm going to explore myself, and I'm okay with that."
— on being young and open to love, to Seventeen in May 2011
"I maybe had a first love and had my heart broken, but reflecting on it, I don't think that was love. I think that was just me being 15 and going, 'Oh my gosh! I know I'm in love. I'm going to marry him.' So I don't think that was love. I think as I'm getting older and having more in-depth relationships, maybe I'll experience it. At the moment, I don't know, exactly, if I've been in love."
— on her first relationship, to Seventeen
"I'm very emotional. When I went through my first breakup, I thought it was the end of the world, and I thought I was going to die if I didn't have him in my life. It was good to cry it out, and just scream, or call my friends in the middle of the night crying. You can't shut down, you can't say, 'What can I do to make this go away?'
You have to let it be painful and get through it. Every day gets better. Because when you're in love, you kind of give everything and make that person your life. So every day you get more and more of yourself back, and it feels better."
— on dealing with heartbreak, to Seventeen