Selena Gomez is returning music with the release of her first new song since 2015.

The single, “It Ain’t Me,” is by Norwegian DJ Kygo and features Gomez, who sings perhaps her most mature tune to date.

The singer, 24, took to Twitter to share the song with fans, writing, “It’s finally here!”

The “Hands to Myself” singer teased a previous snippet of the song in early February on her Insta stories. The lyrics: “I had a dream / we were back to 17 / summer nights and liberties / never growing up,” also featured a half profile of Gomez with a black X over her mouth.

The song narrates the story of a love destroyed over alcoholism above strummed guitar chords and Kygo’s pulsing piano.

This is Gomez’s first musical endeavor since her 2015 album Revival. The singer-actress has been keeping busy as executive producer of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, an adaptation of the best-selling young adult novel, which hits the streaming service March 31.