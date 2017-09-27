Selena Gomez is puckering up, but The Weeknd is nowhere in sight.

But there’s no need to panic — the “Hands to Myself” singer was on the job.

Gomez was spotted passionately kissing Timothée Chalamet in the rain while shooting Woody Allen’s latest film New York City’s Central Park. The actress, 25, sported a white t-shirt for the steamy scene where she locked lips with Chalamet as they got drenched.

Details have yet to emerge about the plot of the untitled film — which also stars Jude Law, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber and Elle Fanning — but Gomez has been seen shooting the movie around the Big Apple.

Though she may be kissing other guys for work, The Weeknd was a strong source of support for his girlfriend amid her recent kidney transplant this summer following complications from the chronic autoimmune disease lupus.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month the R&B star — born Abel Tesfaye — scheduled performances around her medical emergency and aided in her recovery.

“Abel has been one of her biggest supports. She had been traveling with him on his tour and he was off during her surgery and right after during her recovery,” the insider says. “He’s been very caring and it’s meant a lot to her to have him by her side.”

Gomez revealed the transplant news in an Instagram post on Sept. 14, sharing a photo of herself and her friend, Francia Raisa — who donated a kidney — next to each other in hospital beds.



“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote in the post. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

The insider says that Gomez is “feeling much better” in the wake of the operation.

“She was feeling really lethargic and worn out before the surgery,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “The surgery was a couple months ago so she’s been recovering and is in a much healthier place now. Her close group of girlfriends have all been there for her”