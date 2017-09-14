Selena Gomez Returns to Work on Woody Allen Movie Hours After Revealing Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez is the ultimate professional.

The 25-year-old singer and actress was back on the set of her new untitled Woody Allen project in New York City on Thursday just hours after announcing she underwent surgery this summer for a kidney transplant due to complications stemming from her lupus diagnosis.

The star kept her look casual with a white T-shirt and jeans and wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail. She also appeared to be holding a script in her hand.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez captioned the Instagram post on Thursday. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

The “Fetish” singer also revealed that the donor was her longtime pal Francia Raisa, an actress best known for her role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, sharing a photo of she and Raisa holding hands from their hospital beds, as well as photos of a scar on her stomach following the surgery.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” said Gomez in the post. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

But Raisa wasn’t the only person to dropped everything to be by her side and aid her battle with the disease. Gomez’s boyfriend The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye — scheduled his summer performances around her medical emergency, a source told PEOPLE exclusively.

“It was a super serious operation and all her friends were worried,” said the source.

The Weeknd was in between dates of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour from July 22 through Aug. 6, then again until Sept. 6. The R&B singer’s Grey Goose-sponsored show was canceled last-minute on Aug. 26, and he was a no-show at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Aug. 27 where he was originally scheduled to perform.

Gomez revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus and was undergoing chemotherapy for the autoimmune disease during an October 2015 interview with Billboard. In August 2016, she took a career break after suffering from “anxiety, panic attacks and depression” due to her lupus diagnosis.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” she said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she continued. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”