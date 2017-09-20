Selena Gomez Is Taking ‘Great Care’ of Herself After Kidney Transplant — Inside Her Recovery

Selena Gomez is on the mend.

Months after receiving a kidney transplant with an organ from one of her closest friends, Francia Raisa, sources tell PEOPLE the entertainer, 25, is recovering well and feeling healthier than she has in a while.

“She’s really bounced back more quickly than everyone expected,” says a source close to Gomez, who’s been hard at work this month shooting an untitled Woody Allen movie in New York City.

At work, the star — who went public about her battle with lupus in 2015 — “seems wonderful,” says a set source. “She shows up looking rested and in a great mood and seems to take great care of herself.”

During breaks, Gomez sips on cold-pressed juice and also eats healthy meals, adds the set source. Her boyfriend The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) has also continued to support his girlfriend throughout her recovery.

“Abel has visited her and he keeps checking in on Selena via FaceTime,” says the set source. “She is excited when he calls and they seem very happy together.”

Another Gomez insider previously told PEOPLE the “Fetish” singer, who was spotted out and about this week with her adorable puppy Charlie, was feeling “lethargic” and “worn out” before receiving her transplant earlier this summer.

The star’s family members were not a genetic match for a kidney, but luckily Raisa, 29 — who first met Gomez at a charity event when they were teens — proved to be.

“She knows this surgery changed her life,” says the insider. “Selena is feeling much better now and she is really excited about the future.”