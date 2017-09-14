Meet Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez’s Actress BFF Who Gave Her a Kidney

Selena Gomez‘s friend has one less kidney — and a huge heart.

The “Hands to Myself” singer, 25, revealed on Instagram Thursday that she recently stepped out of the spotlight after having a kidney transplant, made necessary by her battle with lupus. She also shared that the donor was a longtime pal, 29-year-old actress Francia Raisa.

Gomez shared a photo of the friends holding hands from their hospital beds.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” said Gomez. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

In a 2013 interview with Latina, Raisa shared that she met Gomez six years before when Disney and ABC Family (now Freeform) had the stars of their shows visit a children’s hospital.

“Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked,” Raisa said.

The duo have remained friends over the years, with the actress staying close to Gomez’s side through her highly-publicized breakup with Justin Bieber.

“I love her to death,” Raisa told Wetpaint in 2012. “She’s my sister and she is one of the sweetest girls I know. She is so caring and so loving and so nurturing. She’s awesome. I don’t know where she came from.”

Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend ❤️ A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Raisa reminisced on her long-running friendship with the singer while wishing her a happy 24th birthday last year.

“I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It’s been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you,” she wrote.

The California native also wished her “forever friend” a happy birthday in July with a cute snap of the pals sipping wine.

Raisa made her acting debut in 2005 on the series Over There followed by a role in the film Bring it On: All or Nothing, costarring alongside Hayden Panettiere and Solange Knowles.

The actress also had a reoccurring role on the TV series The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which starred Shailene Woodley, from 2008 until 2013. She played Adrian Lee, a part which landed her a Gracie Award in 2011 for “Outstanding Female Rising Star in a Drama Series or Special.” Raisa also received Teen Choice, IMAGEN and ALMA nominations for the role.

More recently, she has appeared in episodes of The Mindy Project and the TV series Dear White People.

Raisa recently joined the cast of the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, which will premiere in 2018.