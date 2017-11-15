Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Visit One of Their Old Date Spots — See the Photo

Turns out it’s never too late to say sorry.

Five years after they were first spotted at Lake Balboa in Los Angeles slurping on popsicles, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber headed back recently to the scenic spot for a low-key date.

A fan snapped a photo of the reunited couple on a stroll and posted it Monday night, saying in her caption the pair were “freaking adorable together.”

Multiple sources told PEOPLE over the weekend the duo — who are still not officially back together — are taking a more low-key approach to their relationship.

After being photographed multiple times together riding bikes, heading to dinner and attending church, “they just backed off a little from being out there,” said one source.

It’s been 8 years and I’m so freaking happy and blessed that I finally got to see Justin. EKFONRFIFK SELENA AND JUSTIN ARE FREAKING ADORABLE TOGETHER I AM LOWKEY DYING IN THE INSIDE @selenagomez @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/YlWkSEWnRy — Amy 🥀 (@bxxamy) November 14, 2017

According to a Bieber pal, the attention on them got “too crazy” and the “Sorry” singer “didn’t like the chaos.”

“Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this,” added the Bieber pal. “They agreed to stay more low-key.”

Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, first began dating in 2010 and have had a complicated relationship over the last seven years.

“Justin was Selena’s first love. He will always have a special place in her heart,” an insider previously said. “She’s always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right.”