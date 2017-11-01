“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” the insider previously said of the couple, who dated for 10 months. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them. It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”

Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, went through a period of estrangement following an Instagram spat last summer after Bieber flaunted his new relationship with Sofia Richie on Instagram. But according to multiple sources, Bieber reached out to the “Wolves” singer after learning about her kidney transplant.

Though they had their differences in the past, Bieber is apparently hoping it’s not too late to say “Sorry.” An insider close to the pair previously told PEOPLE that “Justin is happy Selena is single. He hopes to regain her trust so they can get back together.”

Though nothing is official yet, Bieber is apparently determined to win back her heart. “They have so much to catch up on,” says the source. “They dealt with things separately this year that made them different people. It wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together.”

While they couldn’t make it work before, the source believes that the time apart helped them grow into more supportive partners. “It seems their relationship now is very different. Justin is certainly a much better person. He would be a better boyfriend, too.”