Selena Gomez Cheers on Justin Bieber at His Hockey Game

Her mom may not approve of their rekindled romance, but Selena Gomez remained by her on-again, off-again beau Justin Bieber‘s side on Wednesday.

The two pop stars were both photographed leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center in Ventura, California — Gomez in a grey hoodie and jeans, and Bieber in his Toronto Maple Leafs jersey and a blue baseball cap.

They were also photographed on Wednesday attending church together.

In January, Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey admitted that she’s “not happy” her 25-year-old daughter has been spending time again with the “Sorry” singer, 23, during an interview with Gossip Cop — adding she has not spoken to Bieber in “years,” not even via text message.

In December, Gomez and her mother made headlines for unfollowing each other on Instagram, but a source close to the family told PEOPLE at the time that their estrangement wasn’t solely because of the singer’s reunion with Bieber.

“It’s more complicated than just fighting over a guy,” the insider said of Gomez and Teefey, who has since followed her daughter again. “Mandy and Selena have had their ups and down before. This isn’t the first time.”

Multiple sources also previously told PEOPLE Gomez’s family was concerned about the on-again romance and that Bieber was determined to show her loved ones he had matured.

But despite Teefey’s feelings about her daughter’s decision to give her on-again off-again ex another chance, she told Gossip Cop she knows Gomez is old enough to “make her own choices.”

“Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy,” she said.

“She is 25-years old and knows what is at stake with her health,” she continued, adding that Gomez “is an adult and can make her own choices.”

Bieber and Gomez, who dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2015, have yet to confirm their relationship status – though sources tell PEOPLE they had been seeing each other almost every day in the wake of Gomez’s split from The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) and that “[Justin] is set on proving that he is a better boyfriend.”

“Justin and Selena are great. They still spend a lot of time together, but are being low-key about it,” the source previously said. “They attend church service together, have dinner and just hang out.”

Among the pair’s multiple public outings within the past few months? Going to church together twice in one day, attending one of Bieber’s hockey games, taking a leisurely bike ride together, ringing in the new year together in Mexico, and heading to a private gym session in Los Angeles.

“[They’re] doing great,” an insider previously said of the two.