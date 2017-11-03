Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Are 'Figuring Things Out' But Aren't 'Officially Boyfriend and Girlfriend,' Says Source

Though they’ve been hanging out more and more as of late, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are not yet changing their relationship status.

“They’re not officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” an insider tells PEOPLE.

But, never say never.

“There’s a long history there obviously with them and they are figuring things out as they spend time together,” the insider says. “No one would be surprised if they gave it a real go, but it’s too soon to say how things will unfold now.”

This comes after Gomez, 25, was spotted cheering on Bieber, 23, at his hockey game in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, just days after ending her 10-month romance from The Weeknd.

The “Wolves” singer arrived at the game dressed in an all-black ensemble and jean jacket, but departed wearing Bieber’s New Jersey Devils hockey jersey.

Earlier that same day, the friendly exes, who dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2015, were also all smiles during a leisurely bike ride.

The bike outing marked the third time that Gomez and Bieber have been seen together since her breakup with the R&B hit-maker (né Abel Tesfaye). Reconciliation rumors were fueled after Bieber reached out to the Gomez after learning about her kidney transplant.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Gomez’s rekindled friendship with Bieber was not responsible for the split.

“It’s been hard with [The Weeknd] being on tour and [Gomez] shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them. It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch,” a source said. (And in fact, she’s still wearing his sweatshirt.)

Though nothing is official yet, Bieber is apparently determined to win back her heart. “They have so much to catch up on,” a separate source told PEOPLE. “They dealt with things separately this year that made them different people. It wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together.”

Adding, “It seems their relationship now is very different. Justin is certainly a much better person. He would be a better boyfriend, too.”