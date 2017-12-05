Just one week after being named the most-followed person on Instagram for the second year in a row, Selena Gomez has made her account on the social media platform private.

Though it’s unclear exactly why she took the step of hiding her photos from everyone but the 130 million people that already follow her, she may have offered a clue via a now-deleted Instagram Story.

In screenshots apparently taken from her account, Gomez shared a portion of her recent Billboard cover story overlaid with the text, “Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things.”

The portion of the article in the screenshot described the writer’s visit to her home — including the sighting of a teddy bear — but Gomez didn’t elaborate on what she objected to.

Just days before posting the Instagram Story, Gomez gook to the app to thank Billboard for naming her its annual Woman of the Year, sharing the cover image with the caption: “Thank you beyond for your acknowledgment and honor @billboard … I’ll try to continue to give my best to even remotely live up to a title. In the mean time I hope we all continue to give our best when the world wants to give us the worst. We aren’t stopping the fight.”

In the trade magazine’s cover story, the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer opened up about her split with the Weeknd, and her “remarkable” reunion with on-again-off-again love, Justin Bieber.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd],” she told the outlet. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”