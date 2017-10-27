Selena Gomez and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Speak Out in First Interview Since Transplant

Selena Gomez became emotional as she opened up about her recent kidney transplant, and the devoted friend who chose to give a piece of herself to her.

In their first interview since the transplant, Gomez, 25, and 29-year-old Francia Raísa opened up about Gomez’s headline-making health scare — and the singer credited Raísa with saving her life.

“Because she did. That’s it,” she told Today‘s Savannah Guthrie in a clip of the exclusive interview. “I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death.”

The pair made headlines in September when Gomez revealed on Instagram that she was recovering from the transplant after Raísa had one of her kidneys removed for the donation.

“My kidneys were just done” Gomez told Guthrie. “That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life … and she volunteered and did it.”

Gomez broke the news with a sweet photo of herself and Raísa holding hands from their hospital beds as well as photos of her stomach following the surgery.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote in the post. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Raísa is an actress best known for her role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Gomez underwent the surgery following complications from the chronic autoimmune disease Lupus.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote in the post.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

In an October 2015 interview with Billboard, Gomez revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus and was undergoing chemotherapy for the autoimmune disease.

In August 2016, Gomez took a career break after suffering from “anxiety, panic attacks and depression” due to her lupus diagnosis.

The full interview with Gomez and Raísa airs Monday and Tuesday on the Today show.