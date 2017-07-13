Selena Gomez Debuts Steamy Single ‘Fetish’ Featuring Gucci Mane

Selena Gomez is having quite the summer.

She currently has two singles on the Hot 100 — her dreamy Kygo collab, “It Ain’t Me,” and the Talking Heads-sampling “Bad Liar” — and she might be looking to add a third with her new song “Fetish.” The steamy track (“You got a fetish for my love” goes the chorus) is a collaboration with rapper Gucci Mane, who earlier this year guested on Fifth Harmony’s new single “Down.”

Gomez first teased the title of “Fetish” at the end of her ’70s-themed music video for “Bad Liar.” It’s unclear if this string of new music means the follow-up to 2015’s Revival — which spawned hits like “Good For You,” “Same Old Love,” and “Hands to Myself” — is imminent.

In an interview with EW last year, the singer hinted that she had plenty of new music in the works. “I’m in rehearsals during the day and in the studio at night,” she said. “You hit those points in your life where you’re super inspired. There are waves: Even when I recorded Revival, I took a two-month break because nothing was coming to me. But right now I’m running with it… I’m going in all different directions and feeling it out.”

“Fetish” is available on iTunes, Spotify, and other music services. Listen to the single above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com