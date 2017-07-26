Selena Gomez Has a Twisted ‘Fetish’ in New Music Video

After a flurry of teases over social media this week, Selena Gomez on Wednesday dropped the full music video for her song “Fetish,” directed by Petra Collins and featuring an appearance by rapper Gucci Mane.

The image of Gomez, donning a yellow dress in a suburban neighborhood with grocery bags, is juxtaposed with her sinister obsessions. The singer is shown chewing on what looks to be a shard from a broken wine glass, clamping an eyelash curler onto her tongue, and sitting at a candlelit dinner table while water drenches her like rain from above.

She further succumbs to the rhythm as she rolls around the kitchen floor and makes snow angels in a wintry freezer.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez’s Releases Sensual Song ‘Fetish’ With an Equally Steamy Music Video

Collins told Vanity Fair in May how she and Gomez were thinking about making a horror project together. “I love The Exorcist and the things that come from inside you, the things that are a little more subtle, and things that you deal with from inwards, and I feel like it’s something Selena and I both love talking about…that topic is sort of dear to us,” she said.

The audio for “Fetish” dropped almost two weeks ago, following the release of “Bad Liar.”

Watch the new video above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com