Selena Gomez Collaborating with Paulina Rubio on Upcoming Duet

Good news Selenators: Selena Gomez has new music on the way!
Mexican pop diva Paulina Rubio recently announced that she’s collaborated with Gomez, 24, for a single on her forthcoming album.
“My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable,” Rubio, 45, revealed to Vanidades magazine.
¿#Sabías que… Para su nuevo disco @paurubio hizo colaboraciones con @selenagomez y @djsnake? Esto nos lo cuenta la "Chica Dorada" en entrevista en nuestra más reciente edición, además, nos confiesa cuál el secreto para que todo en su vida marche en orden y su secreto para para mantenerse en buen estado emocional y físico.
The mother of two has already released three singles from the next album – “Si Te Vas”, “Mi Nuevo Vicio” and “Me Quemas” — and has slated its release for 2017.
Earlier this month, Gomez was pictured in the recording studio with songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, sparking rumors of a new music project.
In November, the Revival songstress made her return to the spotlight at the American Music Awards with a raw and tearful speech after seeking professional treatment for her emotional health.