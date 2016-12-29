Selena Gomez Collaborating with Paulina Rubio on Upcoming Duet

Good news Selenators: Selena Gomez has new music on the way!

Mexican pop diva Paulina Rubio recently announced that she’s collaborated with Gomez, 24, for a single on her forthcoming album.

“My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable,” Rubio, 45, revealed to Vanidades magazine.

Mis #PauPowers ya tienen la nueva @vanidadesmx !!?? Tienen que leer esa entrevista y ver mis outfits now! #PauEnPortada A photo posted by Paulina Rubio (@paurubio) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:09pm PST

The mother of two has already released three singles from the next album – “Si Te Vas”, “Mi Nuevo Vicio” and “Me Quemas” — and has slated its release for 2017.

Earlier this month, Gomez was pictured in the recording studio with songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, sparking rumors of a new music project.

In November, the Revival songstress made her return to the spotlight at the American Music Awards with a raw and tearful speech after seeking professional treatment for her emotional health.