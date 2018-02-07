Selena Gomez Says Depression and Anxiety Is a 'Battle' She Will Face for the 'Rest of My Life'

Selena Gomez recently sought treatment for her ongoing battle with depression and anxiety, and now the star is speaking out about putting her health first.

In Harper’s BAZAAR‘s March cover story, the “Wolves” singer opens up about focusing on her “well-being” in 2018.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” she told the magazine. “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”

Though Gomez has had plenty of new hits — including “It Ain’t Me,” “Fetish” and “Wolves” — since she released her last album Revival in 2015, the entertainer, 25, says she’s deliberately taking her time on her next record.

“My next album has been forever in the making. When people ask me why, I’m honest about it: It’s because I haven’t been ready,” said Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant last year. “I mean, point-blank, I don’t feel confident enough in where my music is yet. If that takes 10 years, then it takes 10 years. I don’t care. Right now I just want to be super intentional with all of the things I’m doing.”

And that includes what she’s posting on her social media accounts, which she’s been known to take private on an occasional basis.

“I have a complex relationship with Instagram, to say the least,” Gomez admitted. “It has given me a voice amid all the noise of people trying to narrate my life for me and allows me to say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna post this, and this is gonna take care of the 1,200 stories that people think are interesting but actually aren’t, and aren’t even true.’ So it empowers me in that way because it’s my words and my voice and my truth. The only thing that worries me is how much value people our age place on social media. It’s an incredible platform, but in a lot of ways it’s given young people, myself included, a false representation of what’s important. So, yeah, it’s a complex relationship. Probably one of my most difficult relationships.”

While she’s one of the most-followed celebrities on the platform and is in a high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber, Gomez says her typical Saturday nights are surprisingly low-key.

“If I’m in the mood for sister time, I’ll be with my sister, Gracie. She’s more mature than me in a lot of ways, and she’s 4,” said Gomez, who’s the face of Coach. “If I want to hang out with my friends, I don’t really go to a lot of trendy places, so people know they shouldn’t really invite me to those places ’cause I’m not gonna go.”

The 13 Reasons Why producer says one of her favorite restaurants is Chili’s but she also loves hitting the dance floor for a fun night out.

Says the star: “I also love dancing. I really do. I love looking like a fool with my friends.”