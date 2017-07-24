The Weeknd Jets from Paris to Celebrate Birthday Girl Selena Gomez with a Day Out

The early front-runner for Boyfriend of the Year? The Weeknd!

The “Starboy” singer was globetrotting to continue celebrations for Selena Gomez, who turned 25 on Saturday.

A source tells PEOPLE that The Weeknd left Paris via private jet as soon as his Lollapalooza headlining set was over on Saturday night. He arrived in Los Angeles, California, Sunday morning to spend the day with his girlfriend.

The couple dressed down for brunch at 10 Speed Coffee in Calabasas, with the birthday girl wearing an all-white ensemble consisting of a tank top and comfortable pants. Her beau donned a baseball cap, black jacket and black pants.

They later had dinner at the Soho House’s Little Beach House Malibu.

“Selena and The Weeknd seem great,” the insider said. “He has been touring so they haven’t spent much time together. After Saturday night’s concert, he jetted straight back to L.A. so he could celebrate Selena’s birthday on Sunday. Selena seemed very excited. They had a fun birthday dinner with friends at Soho House on Sunday night.”

For the big day itself, the singer celebrated with an intimate, low-key soirée with balloons, a sweet cake and a few pals.

“Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed,” the “Bad Liar” singer captioned an Instagram photo of herself surrounded by balloons perched on a kitchen counter in a pair of sweats.

“A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo.”

In another photo, Gomez showed her friends with their phones out and ready to snap photos as the singer looked down at her birthday cake. She captioned the picture simply: “My people.”