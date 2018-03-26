Selena Gomez Stays Busy with Friends — & Supports March for Our Lives — Amid Justin Bieber Break

After returning from Sydney, Australia last week, Selena Gomez has continued to stay busy amid her break from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer headed to the March for Our Lives event in Los Angeles and was seen taking selfies with fans while using her platform to inspire change.

“I don’t want this to just be an Instagram post anymore. PLEASE. ENOUGH. These people, families and CHILDREN have suffered enough,” she captioned a series of posts about the march, which was inspired by the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors‘ Washington D.C. event.

“I’m going to continue to trust god with the future and also play my part in bringing change,” continued Gomez.

Later that night, the star headed to West Hollywood for a night out with friends at L.A. hotspot The Nice Guy. The entertainer looked stylish in a T-shirt and red skirt with a thigh-high slit.

And on Sunday Gomez — who recently chopped her hair — headed to church and was photographed wearing a black sweatshirt bearing the words “Choose Empathy” and holding onto a bible.

While vacationing down under earlier this month, Gomez was photographed in a bikini for the first time since her kidney transplant last summer and faced body shamers.

Afterwards, she hit back at the online bullies and posted a positive message about beauty on her Instagram page.

“The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails,” she captioned the video along with a rainbow and heart emoji.

While speaking to Today about her transplant (she received a kidney from longtime BFF Francia Raisa), the star — whose on-again, off-again beau has been getting close to model Baskin Champion during their break — opened up about the physical changes she dealt with after the surgery.

“I have a bit of an obtrusion that will be there forever,” she said about her stomach. “And that means I’m going to have to dress differently. It was really, really massive at first.” She also later told Billboard she felt “wonderfully made” despite not having “perfect abs.”

Multiple sources tell PEOPLE Champion has been spending more time with Bieber, 24, and even stayed over at his house last week, but “he isn’t dating,” said on Bieber pal. “He thinks and talks about Selena all the time. The chapter with her is definitely not finished.”