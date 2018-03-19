Selena Gomez Looks Happy & Healthy in Bikini Post-Surgery Amid Break from Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is having some fun in the sun!

Gomez, 25, was spotted looking happy and healthy on a yacht while soaking up the sun with some friends in Sydney Harbor, almost two weeks after it was revealed that she and Justin Bieber had decided to take a break.

The “Wolves” singer was all smiles in an orange bikini top and black bikini bottoms, as she stepped out in a bikini for the first time since her kidney transplant.

A source close to the “Sorry” singer, 24, previously told PEOPLE the reunited couple — whom another insider confirmed were never “officially” back together — are taking a breather.

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” said the Bieber source. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”

While Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey hasn’t been shy about saying she doesn’t approve of her daughter’s rekindled relationship, another source previously told PEOPLE that’s not why the duo are pressing pause on their reconciliation.

“They’re not on a break because of her relationship with her mom. They have their own issues and are always on and off,” the source said. “She wouldn’t base her relationship off of what her mom thinks.”

Gomez first revealed that she had received a kidney transplant due to complications from lupus in September 2017. Actress Francia Raísa, who’s been friends with Gomez for years, was her donor.

Although the 25-year-old had spoken about complications from the surgery before, in March Raísa revealed that following the transplant surgery, Gomez had a potentially fatal health scare.

“A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared,’” Raísa revealed in an interview with W Magazine. “My kidney was very active, and when she turned, she broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place.”

The actress added, “She could have died.”