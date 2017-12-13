Selena Gomez is ending 2017 on a high note.

The 25-year-old entertainer’s hit song “Bad Liar” was well-received by critics when she dropped it in May, and now the track has topped Billboard‘s 100 Best Songs of 2017 list.

Gomez — who was also named “Woman of the Year” by the outlet and gave an emotional speech while accepting the honor last month — also charts at No. 39 with Kygo for their song “It Ain’t Me.”

While promoting “Bad Liar” after its release, Gomez revealed she had been holding onto the song for “about a year.”

“It’s that feeling when you’re obsessed with someone, when you first initially — I always say the ‘honeymoon stage’ — and I’m a sucker for that feeling,” she told Miami’s Power 96. “It’s more about that feeling that you can’t keep it cool. It’s just what I’m feeling at this exact moment, and I don’t know how to play it cool. I’m not that girl. I’m very much, ‘This is who I am. This is kind of what you get.’ And it’s worked out for me so far.”

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Confirms New Music on the Way in the New Year

Other artists in the top 10 include Cardi B for “Bodak Yellow,” Kendrick Lamar for “HUMBLE,” Harry Styles for “Sign of the Times” and Gomez’s on-again beau Justin Bieber for his hit “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.