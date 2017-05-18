LISTEN: Selena Gomez Debuts New Single ‘Bad Liar’

Selena Gomez isn’t a “Bad Liar” — she kept her promise to Selenators by releasing her new song and an exclusive video for it!

After teasing snippets and photos, the actress and singer, 24, premiered “Bad Liar” at midnight Thursday. She simultaneously made history: the accompanying visuals marked the first-ever music video to premiere on Spotify.

And that recognizable rock sample you hear? It’s the bass line from the 1977 single “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads.

“Bad Liar,” which was co-written by Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels and Ian Kirkpatrick, follows up Gomez’s collaboration with Kygo, “It Ain’t Me,” that was released in February.

Ahead of the single’s release on Thursday, Gomez shared photos of lyrics written in lipstick on mirrors and video snippets of the single. In addition, her fans were all breathlessly waiting for “Bad Liar” after the 13 Reasons Why executive producer posted a countdown clock on her website.