Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up again earlier this year after a high-profile reconciliation, and now fans think the “Wolves” singer’s latest song “Back to You” was inspired by her ex.

“Let a couple years water down how I’m feeling about you,” she sings on the opening verse of the track, which is featured on the 13 Reasons Why (Season 2) soundtrack.

The couple were first linked in 2009 and have had an on-again, off-again relationship for years. After splitting from The Weeknd last fall, the exes reunited and were seen on bike-riding and dinner dates and even vacationed together before suddenly cooling off again in March.

“And what’s the point in hiding? / Everybody knows we got unfinished business,” Gomez, 25, sings on the second verse, seemingly referencing their very public romance.

Fans also think the chorus line — “I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to / When I’m lying close to someone else” — could be a reference to The Weeknd, 28, whom she dated for 10 months before they split last October.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the star opened up about the song, saying she wanted it to be a “beautiful message in a really complicated way but really fun.”

After their latest break, multiple sources told PEOPLE Bieber, 24, wasn’t over Gomez — whose Met Gala look made waves earlier this week — despite being spotted several times with model Baskin Champion.

Said one insider: “He isn’t dating. He thinks and talks about Selena all the time. The chapter with her is definitely not finished.”