Selena Gomez Is All Smiles Hanging with Her Fans After Split from The Weeknd

Selena Gomez was seen enjoying herself with fans following news of her split from The Weeknd.

The singer, 25, was all smiles during a neighborhood bike ride with a friend while blasting her new song “Wolves” in the background as seen on her Instagram Story on Monday.

Gomez can be seen pedaling past young fans at a local school’s basketball court as many run after her to get a chance to say hello. Eventually, the pop star took time to meet and greet students as she posed for selfies.

That same day, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that Gomez and The Weeknd ended their relationship after 10 months of dating.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” an insider said. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them. … It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”

The breakup also hasn’t been easy on the couple.

“It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” added the insider, who adds that Gomez is not back together with her ex Justin Bieber, though the exes — who dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2015 — have been spotted together on multiple occasions as of late.

The Weeknd and Gomez first became linked in January, when they were spotted sharing a kiss while out on a romantic dinner date. After a series of sweet outings, the stars made their official debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

It’s been a challenging year for Gomez, who revealed in September that the reason she quietly stepped back from her career over the summer was because she was recovering from a kidney transplant.

Due to complications from the autoimmune disease lupus, she had to undergo a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa over the summer. The pair recently discussed the surgery, recovery and the months since during a joint interview with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie.