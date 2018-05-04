Sebastian Stan Says He Was ‘Worried’ About Tom Hiddleston While He Was Dating Taylor Swift

Sebastian Stan and Tom Hiddleston may play foes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but offscreen, Stan wanted to reach out and help Hiddleston during the actor’s whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Stan, 35, was asked by a caller about Hiddleston and Swift’s highly-publicized pairing in 2016 — and that iconic “I Heart T.S.” tank top the English actor wore at her Fourth of July party.

“It was one of awe and extreme concern,” Stan said about his reaction to seeing Hiddleston in the shirt. “Obsession and yet at the same time, I don’t know, I was really worried — mainly for him. Love is quick and hard.”

Asked if he’s talked to Hiddleston about it, Stan said, “No, no I didn’t. I actually forgot about that incident!”

Hiddleston and Swift dated for three months in the summer of 2016 before going their separate ways.

Things were hot and heavy during their short courtship. The pair met each other’s parents, celebrated July 4th together at Swift’s annual star-studded bash and traveled around the world, enjoying PDA-filled trips to Italy, Australia and Great Britain.

