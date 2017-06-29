Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs met the three women who would eventually become the mothers to his six children all in one year.

Though the music mogul’s experience is unique, his relationships with exes Misa Hylton-Brim, Kimberly Porter and Sarah Chapman developed in a relatable way — through friendship and heartbreak.

“I met all of them in the same year, so I’ve known all of them in the same amount of time — but we were friends,” he said during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. “I wasn’t running around through my career and every couple of years just being with a new person. These are people that were my friends.”

He continued: “Then I would get my heart broken and then my friend would be there, and I would fall in love with my friend, and then I would get my heart broken.”

Combs maintained that his exes, with whom he shares sons Quincy Brown, 26, Justin, 23, Christian, 19, twin girls D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and daughter Chance, all 10, are “taken care of.”

“I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women,” he revealed to PEOPLE this month. “The mothers of my children [are] my best friends. My hat goes off to them.”

In reference to his current and longtime girlfriend Cassie, he said, “I’m in love now, and I was in love then too.”

As for his never-married status, Combs, 47, made it clear that it’s not about “being a playboy.”

“I think marriage is so serious,” he said. “You’re making a commitment to somebody under law. Unless you’re ready to do everything that’s said, then you shouldn’t get married.”

He explained that his “spirit had been lost” after going through things in life like losing his friend Biggie Smalls, but he eventually learned how to love himself and focus on what’s important in life.

“Life is a journey,” he said. “So I have to get myself all the way together before I’m really ready for [marriage.] That, for me, is something very, very serious.

He added: “One day, I hope that I find that within myself and that’ll I’ll be able to do it.”