Sean Combs Reveals Why ‘Puff Daddy’ Is His Favorite Moniker

Sean Combs has gone by so many names — Diddy, P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, Puff and more — that even he admits it’s confusing.

“Nobody knows who’s coming down the stairs in the morning,” the music mogul, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Those monikers help to kind of put it in perspective, or just the different personalities that I have.”

Though he’s sometimes regretted changing his name so many times, “that was just my truth,” says Combs, who charts his ups and downs in his new film, Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story (produced by Live Nation Productions and available now on Apple Music). “I was going through so much stuff and I just needed to break away from the past.”

So which one is his favorite?

“Puff Daddy,” he says. “He was just so free. Everything was just so lovely, but then life came. Then he turned into Diddy. Then P. Diddy. Then Puff.”

Sitting pretty at the top of Forbes’ wealthiest celebrities list with a net worth of $820 million, the proud dad of six jokes “Sean” embodies his “greatest crescendo.” Says the star: “It don’t get no better than that.”