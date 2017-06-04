Scooter Braun Delivers Message from Terrorism Victim at Manchester Concert: ‘Love Spreads’

Ariana Grande‘s manager Scooter Braun shared a powerful message from a victim of the terrorist attack that killed 22 people at her May 22 concert during Sunday’s benefit concert in Manchester.

“We want to welcome you all and thank you all for joining us today,” he said while introducing Grande. “Thanks to my friend Ariana Grande and the entire Dangerous Woman crew — myself and everyone around the world are so grateful to you for stepping up and taking action. We also want to thank the Manchester first responders and bystanders many of whom might be here tonight.”

Braun, who helped organize the event, spoke about joining the 23-year-old singer as she visited young victims of the attack at the hospital this week and meeting a 15-year-old fan named Adam.

“He lost his best friend Olivia that night, and after a surgery we met him,” Braun told the crowd. “Just as I was about to leave the room, Adam looked at me and he said, ‘Hey Scooter, make sure you tell them don’t go forward in anger. Love spreads.’ Adam if you’re watching, you’re our hero tonight.”

The manager also spoke about the attacks in London Saturday night that left seven victims dead.

“Manchester, your bravery is our hope,” he said. “Unfortunately, as we saw yesterday, evil will test us. It will show its face again. We owe it [to the children] to be brave.”

He added, “Hatred will never win, fear will never divide us because on this day we stood with Manchester.”

Scooter braun is something else 👏👏 #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/oQzjwIqE2R — Shabrina Zata Amani (@SHABRlNA) June 4, 2017

Wearing a sweatshirt that read “One Love Manchester,” the singer, 23, opened her performance with her hit song “Be Alright,” followed by “Break Free.” She later joined Victoria Monet for “Better Days,” the Blacked Eyed Peas for “Where Is the Love” and her boyfriend Mac Miller for both “the Way” and “Dang!”

Along with Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas performed.

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack. Those who were at the original gig were offered free tickets, and additional tickets sold out in just six minutes.

The show is expected to bring in around $2.6 million.

Ahead of the concert, Grande visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where many of he young fans are being treated.

Grande announced plans for the show in a special Twitter message just four days after the tragedy.

RELATED VIDEO: London Attack Kills Seven and Injures Dozens

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” she wrote in the statement.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend some time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

The concert will air live on Freeform at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. A one-hour highlight special will later air on ABC following the NBA Finals. BBC, the host broadcaster, is producing TV coverage.