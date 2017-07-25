Justin Bieber’s ‘Soul and Well-Being’ Comes First Amid Tour Controversy, Says Pop Star’s Manager Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber‘s manager, Scooter Braun, is speaking out about the canceling the remainder of the singer’s Purpose World Tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“An incredible run. Congrats to @justinbieber on an incredible tour and thank you to the entire cast and crew for your unending support,” Braun, 36, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

“To the promoters who believed around the world thank you. To the fans from all over the world who took part over the last 16 months over six continents thank you. To Justin who gave it his all night after night thank you,” he continued.

Braun also spoke directly to the fans who were looking forward to seeing Bieber perform.

“And to those that won’t be able to see it… on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent,” he said. “But a man’s soul and well being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again.”

In a statement on Monday, the singer’s rep shared: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.

“He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

A specific reason for Bieber’s decision was not provided, and a rep for Bieber did not immediately reply to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

Monday’s cancellation announcement left many wondering what could have led to the decision. Insiders close to the Bieber camp tell PEOPLE Bieber is “okay for now,” but is “super exhausted” from his previous tour dates and the extensive travel that comes along with his scheduling.

“He’s been going to church and has been hanging out with his church crew. He’s super exhausted though,” a source explained of Bieber’s current state. “He actually does like being on tour, but he’s been touring for 18 months straight and it takes a toll.”

The cancellation will impact ticket holders of over a dozen upcoming concerts, including a Dallas show scheduled for Saturday. Bieber was also slated to play the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and shows in New York, Minneapolis, Boston, and Toronto before heading to Asia for a handful of concerts in Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore.

The Purpose tour marked the Canadian pop star’s third world tour; the extended jaunt kicked off on March 9, 2016, in Seattle and took Bieber all over North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

“Everything’s fine. I’ve been on tour for two years. I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed, it’s not my heart or anything. Have a blessed day,” he said Monday in a video obtained by TMZ.

He added of his future plans: “Just resting, getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes.”