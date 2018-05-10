Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton Is Allegedly Dating a Married Man Whose Wife Is Pregnant

In 1986, Salt-N-Pepa’s Sandra Denton rapped “I’ll Take Your Man” — and now she’s being accused of doing just that.

Denton, 51, is allegedly dating Aundre Dean, a 29-year-old aspiring actor and rapper. Dean is married to Jordyn Taylor, a TV host-turned-teacher, and the couple share a toddler son and will welcome a daughter in July.

On Tuesday, Taylor took to Instagram to slam her estranged husband and Denton, who has been working with Dean.

Sandra Denton

Taylor posted a screenshot of a now-deleted Instagram post by Denton, in which the star wrote: “Happy Birthday weekend to my man and #MCM @iamAundre keep pushing and being a good dad God will handle the rest. No matter what, I’m here! #RideOrDie #PepItUp #Mcm.”

In her biting Instagram caption, Taylor accused Dean of infidelity and called Denton a “mistress” and “D list ‘has been.'”

“When mistresses talk about God… it’s laughable!” Taylor wrote. “‘Keep being a good dad?’ … Good dads also don’t stress their pregnant wives out for 15 minutes of fame with a D list ‘has been’ senior citizen celebrity… Still, I release you both in the name of Jesus. God bless u #GUHH #heresyour15minutesoffame.”

A rep for Denton did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Dean’s team responded to the accusations with a written statement provided exclusively to PEOPLE. “Allegations have been made on social media regarding not only my character but me as a father. I love my son and my children are my top priority in my life and every situation,” reads Dean’s statement. “In this particular situation I am saddened by the false accusations made but my personal life is my personal life and I would like to keep it as such.” Sandra Denton and Aundre Dean Aundre Dean/Instagram

Denton — who will perform at the Billboard Music Awards May 20 with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue — reportedly addressed the controversy in the comments of her now-deleted post.

As BET reported, a fan asked Denton “to address these side bitch allegations from his wife.” Denton, from her verified account, replied: “Everyone will know the deal when it’s time because I’m gonna do it big.”

Dean and Taylor appear to have split months ago; Dean hasn’t appeared in his wife’s Instagram feed since a Dec. 16 post.