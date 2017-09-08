Sam Smith Is ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ in Stunning New Single

Sam Smith has returned with new music.

The British crooner on Friday released “Too Good at Goodbyes,” his first song in two years and the lead single from his forthcoming second studio album.

True to the signature soulful sound he crafted with his debut album — 2014’s critically and commercially adored In the Lonely Hour — “Goodbyes” makes use of Smith’s emotional breadth (“So I’m never gonna get to close to you, even when I mean the most to you, in case you go and leave me in the dirt,” he sings of a doomed lover) and unmistakable falsetto.

Fans haven’t received a new Smith tune since he released “Writing’s on the Wall” for the James Bond movie Spectre in 2015, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2016.

🖤🖤🖤 more days x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Smith began teasing his imminent return on Labor Day, sharing the title and artwork on social media, and continued the rollout throughout the week with a silent lyric video and snap of a lyric poster.

Listen to “Too Good at Goodbyes” above, and go here to download and stream the track.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com