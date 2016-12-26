Sam Smith Breaks Twitter Silence to Honor ‘Magical, Talented, Bravest’ George Michael

Sam Smith may be taking an extended break from Twitter, but the singer returned to honor George Michael after hearing of his sudden passing on Christmas Day.

The 24-year-old singer, who tweeted on March 1 that he was “logging off for a while” and since posted only once following the June massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, shared a touching message about the influence the Wham! singer had on him.

“@GeorgeMichael. Words can’t express how much you and your music meant and means to me,” he wrote along with a black and white photo of the legendary entertainer. “Please play his music as loud as you can today… & celebrate one of the most magical, talented, bravest & important figures in music & life as I know it. Your music & message will live on.”

Smith added, “I would not be the artist I am if it wasn’t for you.”

The British crooner previously spoke of his love for Michael during an interview with BBC’s Radio 1.

“I have a weird and undying love for George Michael,” he said during the October 2015 interview. “He’s the reason why I want to do what I do … He’s so honest and when you really dig into his lyrics, he’s just very inspirational as a public figure.”

@GeorgeMichael. Words can't express how much you and your music meant and means to me. Please play his music as loud as you can today… pic.twitter.com/ojnEircyQM — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) December 26, 2016

I would not be the artist I am if it wasn't for you. @GeorgeMichael — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) December 26, 2016

Smith was just one of the many celebrities who took to social media to celebrate the ’80s pop star and mourn his loss.

“I am in deep shock,” Elton John captioned a photo with Michael. “I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans.”

Madonna shared her reaction on Instagram alongside a throwback award show post with Michael.

“Farewell My Friend,” she wrote. “Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F— Off NOW?”

Michael’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley also shared a heartbreaking tribute.

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

According his rep, Michael was found dead in his country home in Oxfordshire. He was 53.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Michael’s publicist said in a statement.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, The Recording Academy (the body that oversees the GRAMMY Awards) reflected on Michael’s career.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of two-time GRAMMY Award recipient George Michael,” President and CEO Neil Portnow said. “During an influential career that spanned nearly four decades, George became one of the most beloved pop craftsmen and respected entertainers. From the enormous success he achieved with pop duo Wham! to his influential solo career, his extraordinary talent had a profound impact on countless entertainers worldwide, and his creative contributions will live on forever. We have lost a cherished artist and our sincerest condolences go out to George’s family, friends, and musical collaborators. He will be missed.”