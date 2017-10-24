Sam Smith Confirms He's in a Relationship After PDA-Filled Outings with Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith is officially off the market.

The British singer-songwriter confirmed he is in a relationship during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday after being spotted out on PDA-filled dates in New York City earlier in the month with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, 24.

“I’m not [single], which is crazy,” said Smith, 25, whose upcoming second studio album The Thrill of It All is out Nov. 3. “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy, but I’m quite happy so it’s quite weird.”

On The Thrill of It All, Smith said there are four or five songs about one past relationship in particular, but that “the rest are about other people — a song for every boy.”

Smith’s new album comes three years after his debut in 2014 and a noticeable hiatus from the spotlight following his Best Original Song Oscar win in 2016 for his hit Bond song “Writing’s on the Wall” from the series’ iteration Spectre.

“It all got a bit too much,” Smith explains. “After the Oscar, I just really needed to hug my mum and just be with my sisters and go back home and a lot of mum snuggles.”

While home in London, Smith said he found time to “kiss a few men” and get back to normal life. “My music is about love, and it’s important to take that time to allow your heart to have it a little bit,” he said.

Smith also addressed the mistake he made during his Oscars acceptance speech when he misquoted an article by Ian McKellen saying that no openly gay man had ever won an Oscar. While this is the case in the acting categories, Smith is far from the first gay man to nab an Oscar.

“It all started with a hip flask basically of tequila,” Smith told DeGeneres. “I wasn’t happy with my performance, and we thought we had no chance of winning at all so I was just like, ‘Let’s get the party started, let’s have fun.’ Then we won and I was like, ‘Woah.'”

He continued: “I went up, and I mucked up my speech. I forgot to say ‘Best Male Actor.’ I basically said that I was the first gay person to ever win an Oscar. I obviously know I’m not but my brain and my mouth didn’t work together. I mucked up.”

At an after party for the awards, Smith said he ran into fellow Oscar winner Elton John.

“I saw Elton John and he was like, ‘I won an Oscar,'” Smith said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I was young when you won your Oscar.'”