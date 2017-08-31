The wait is almost over for Sam Smith fans.

The 25-year-old British singer made an exciting announcement Thursday on Instagram: new music is coming soon.

Smith penned a heartfelt note to his followers, first thanking them for their support and patience before revealing that a record is on the way.

“To my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you. Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you,” wrote the Grammy-winning artist.

“I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking at all your comments & dreaming of singing with you all again,” he continued.

“The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record,” he added. “Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future.”

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Smith’s debut album, In the Lonely Hour, was released in the U.S. in June 2014.

In an interview with the Associated Press last year, Smith said of his upcoming new album: “I’m putting my heart even more out on the f—— line.”

“I’m going even deeper,” he added. “I can’t believe I’m even doing it, but I’m going even deeper.”