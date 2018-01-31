Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn aren’t scared of a little PDA.

One day after the 25-year-old singer brought Flynn as his date to the Grammy Awards, the duo hit the streets of New York City. They held hands and even shared a smooch while out on a walk with the 13 Reasons Why actor’s dog.

New York, where the couple were first spotted kissing in October, served as the host city for this year’s Grammys. Smith performed “Pray” backed by gospel singers and small orchestra for the star-studded crowd. The pair later hit up an after party.

“On a personal level, I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” the artist told V magazine earlier this year of his relationship. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”

Brandon Flynn and Sam Smith MMV/BACKGRID

Flynn made the pair’s romance Instagram official last month when he shared a selfie of him and Smith donning unicorn-themed travel neck pillows. The singer also shared the same photo on his own Instagram Story.

“Rare sighting in London,” Flynn captioned the photo of the couple along with a couple unicorn emoji.

Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Brandon Flynn; Sofi Cabello, Lorde and Janelle Monae Kevin Mazur/Getty

Flynn also shared a post celebrating the new year with a snap giving his beau a kiss on the cheek.

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

The pair were pictured kissing and holding hands while out and about in New York City in October. That same month, they were spotted arriving at a showing of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen together.

And during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer confirmed he was in a relationship, though he did not name Flynn.

“I’m not [single], which is crazy,” said Smith, who recently released his second studio album The Thrill of It All. “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy, but I’m quite happy so it’s quite weird.”

The pair continue to drop hints about their relationship. The stars have also been liking and commenting on each other’s social media posts, and Smith left an “x” in the comments of a photo Flynn posted in September supporting the LGBTQ community. Some of Flynn’s comments include: “You’re so good boy,” “🍏 of my eye” and “Zaddy” to which Smith responded with a kissing face emoji.