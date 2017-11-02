Sam Smith Declares the ‘Woman in Me Is on Fire’ When He Hears Fifth Harmony After Coming Out as Gender-Fluid

Sam Smith is a Harmonizer!

The 25-year-old singer’s dream came true during his appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on Wednesday when he was surprised by one of favorite music acts, Fifth Harmony.

“I feel free, I feel alive. I feel the woman in me is on fire,” Smith told Corden about listening to the girl group’s music. “‘Work From Home’ is my wedding song. I want to walk down to it in heels,” the four-time Grammy winner said.

Adding, “I’m obsessed with them. I’m just a Harmonizer.”

🙀🙀🙀😻😻😻😻 juz makin dreams come true pic.twitter.com/7FID3udb1T — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 2, 2017

This comes a week after Smith introduced the world to his female alter ego “Karamel”.

“What people don’t know is Karamel’s actually sold 24 million records in America from her first album, Karamel with a K,” he said in his Apple Music documentary.

tfw u gotta werk from home pic.twitter.com/BREz9sIpgR — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 2, 2017

Recently, Smith opened up his gender identity and revealed he doesn’t consider himself a cisgender man.

“I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man,” he told the U.K. Sunday Times, also revealing that he likes dressing in drag and shopping at the famed House of Priscilla whenever he’s in Sydney, Australia.

“Oh my God, I just buy everything — heels, dresses,” he said.

(wedding) dreams do come true, Sam 💫 pic.twitter.com/bNQK4L9AFZ — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 2, 2017

Also during their Carpool Karaoke ride, Smith and Corden belted out the singer’s hits such as “Too Good at Goodbyes,” “Lay Me Down,” “Money on My Mind,” “Stay with Me” and “Pray.”

Smith’s second studio album, The Thrill of It All, is available on Nov. 3.