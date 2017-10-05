Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Enjoy Broadway Night Out Together After They Were Spotted Kissing in New York

Sam Smith “snot cried” through Tuesday’s showing of Dear Evan Hansen — and rumored new boyfriend Brandon Flynn was also there.

The pair were spotted arriving at Music Box Theatre in New York City, and they later shared their reactions to Ben Platt‘s performance on social media.

“Just went to see ‘Dear Evan Hansen‘ – out of this universe. I properly snot cried throughout!! @BenSPLATT was sensational xx GO SEE IT,” tweeted the 25-year-old singer, who was last linked to British model Jay Camilleri.

“Insanely beautiful story telling. In awe of what happened on that stage last night. Shows like this make me so excited to be a story teller, food for my heart and soul. If you haven’t seen it, G-O-N-O-W! And catch @bensplatt generously give his heart, body, and soul! To the whole cast and crew of @dearevanhansen keep doing what you do!” the 13 Reasons Why actor, 23, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of a pack of Dear Evan Hansen tissues.

Smith and Flynn’s Broadway outing comes after they were pictured kissing and holding hands while out in Greenwich Village earlier in the day.

On Monday night, the duo stepped out for dinner at Catch NYC with a few friends. According to an onlooker, they “got cozy” in the main dining room before making their way up to the rooftop for drinks and dancing.

Smith has been in the Big Apple for his appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend with host Gal Gadot.