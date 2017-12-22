Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn not only took their relationship to the Instagram official level, but they also celebrated by wearing unicorn-themed travel neck pillows.

The 13 Reasons Why actor, 24, made the pair’s romance on social media Thursday when he shared a selfie of him and Smith which marked the first time Flynn has posted about the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, 25, since they were romantically linked in October.

“Rare sighting in London,” Flynn captioned the photo of the couple.

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

In addition, Flynn also captioned a photo of Smith with a sparkling heart emoji on his Instagram Story during their date at The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club cafe in London.

Though Smith has yet to post a photo of Flynn on his account, he did share the same unicorn selfie on his Instagram Story Thursday.

In October, the pair were pictured kissing and holding hands while out and about in New York City. That same month, they were spotted arriving at a showing of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen together.

And during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer confirmed he was in a relationship though he did not name Flynn.

“I’m not [single], which is crazy,” said Smith, who released his second studio album The Thrill of It All. “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy, but I’m quite happy so it’s quite weird.”

The stars have also been liking and commenting on each other’s social media posts, and Smith left an “x” in the comments of a photo Flynn posted in September supporting the LGBTQ community. Some of Flynn’s comments include: “You’re so good boy,” “🍏 of my eye” and “Zaddy” to which Smith responded with a kissing face emoji.