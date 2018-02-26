Sam Smith and Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in London

The romance between Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn is heating up!

Over the weekend, the couple was spotted sharing a steamy smooch in London, as they spent the night in SoHo alongside Smith’s sister Lily.

Smith and Flynn certainly aren’t shy about packing on the PDA and were most recently photographed kissing and holding hands in New York City in January.

One day after attending the Grammy Awards together, the “Stay with Me” singer, 25, and Flynn shared a sweet smooch while out on a walk with the 24-year-old 13 Reasons Why actor’s dog.

BACKGRID; Inset: David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Flynn made the pair’s romance Instagram official in December 2017, when he shared a selfie of him and Smith donning unicorn-themed travel neck pillows. The singer also shared the same photo on his own Instagram Story.

“Rare sighting in London,” Flynn captioned the photo of the couple along with a couple unicorn emoji.

And the actor also shared a post of himself giving his beau a kiss on the cheek as he celebrated the start of the new year.

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:24am PST

The happy couple was first pictured kissing and holding hands while out and about in N.Y.C. in October of last year. That same month, they were spotted arriving at a showing of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen together.

“On a personal level, I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” the artist told V magazine earlier this year of his relationship. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”