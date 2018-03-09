Sam Smith Says That 'Horrendous' Kiss with Brandon Flynn Was Just a Joke: 'It's So Embarrassing'

Sam Smith has an explanation for the very passionate kiss he shared with Brandon Flynn last month in London — they were just being silly with each other.

“It was a joke,” the singer said during an interview with BBC Radio 1, according to U.K. newspaper The Mirror.

“As a joke, we were attacking each other,” he added. “We were just waiting outside the shop while my sister got cigarettes. I was just joking.”

But according to Smith, 25, the cameras didn’t even catch the most ridiculous part of their PDA.

“I was literally licking his eyeballs,” the “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer continued, calling the pictures “horrendous.”

Jokingly he remarked, “I’m going to have to do something crazy to top it.”

Continuing, the songwriter wasn’t afraid to mince words about just how ridiculous the couple looked in the picture. Comparing his boyfriend to the villain in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Smith said, “He looks like Ursula sucking the voice out of Ariel. It’s so embarrassing.”

The 13 Reasons Why star, 24, also appeared to laugh at the pair’s PDA, when he commented on a photo of their infamous smooch with a crying face emoji on social media.

Smith and Flynn — who haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA — were first pictured kissing and holding hands while out and about in N.Y.C. in October of last year. That same month, they were spotted arriving at a showing of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen together.

“On a personal level, I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” the singer told V magazine earlier this year of his relationship. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”