Sam Smith Announces Title and Artwork for Next Single, ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’

Three years after the release of his Grammy-winning debut album In the Lonely Hour, Sam Smith is finally ready with new music. The singer had previously announced his next single would be out Sept. 8, and on Monday Smith posted the track’s artwork and title on Instagram.

“Too Good At Goodbyes. 8th September 2017,” Smith wrote. “So excited for you to hear the new single.”

Smith had originally teased his new music with billboards featuring the Spotify logo, so it’s a safe bet that either the single or the album itself will eventually debut on the streaming platform.

‘Too Good At Goodbyes'. 8th September 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single xx A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Check out Smith’s Instagram post above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com