Millie Bobby Brown Says She Had a 'Fangirl Moment' When She Met Drake

Millie Bobby Brown has friends in high places.

The young star dished on meeting Drake while walking the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

“Drake is my man. He’s amazing,” she told E! News on the carpet. “I love him.”

Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet of the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Brown said met Drake after going backstage at one of the rapper’s show, where they had a mutual freakout moment over meeting one another.

“This moment was amazing. I was in his dressing room with his whole family. He invited me to the show,” she said. “He was having a fanboy moment, I was having a fangirl moment, and I’ll never forget it.”

taking all bar mitzvah bookings for 2018 A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59am PST

Hawkins Very Own A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:10am PST

“Taking all bar mitzvah bookings for 2018,” she captioned a Novemeber photo of the two.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night and watch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s official live red carpet show on Twitter or your favorite streaming devices.

And since meeting, the two have remained friends. Earlier this month, Brown joked that Drake was her “security” at a Netflix party.

“Blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party,” she wrote.

Brown is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her performance in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and catch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s live red carpet show starting at 5:30 p.m. on PeopleTV — found on your favorite streaming devices.