Sade Returns with Her First New Music in 8 Years for A Wrinkle in Time Soundtrack

Sade returned Wednesday with her first new music in eight years. And that’s not the only noteworthy aspect of the fresh song: “Flower of the Universe” will also appear in the upcoming blockbuster A Wrinkle in Time.

“My creative partnership with Sade on ‘Flower of the Universe’ was so connected that I reverse engineered the usual process and used her lyrics as actual dialogue within the film,” director Ava DuVernay noted in a statement. The soundtrack for the adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved novel also features DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato, Sia, and more.

Prior to “Flower of the Universe,” Sade’s most recent release was 2010’s album Soldier of Love. That followed another lengthy hiatus: Before Soldier of Love, the previous Sade release was 2000’s Lovers Rock. And “Flower of the Universe” also represents a return to the silver screen: Sade hasn’t made an original contribution to a film soundtrack since 1986’s “Killer Blow” appeared in Absolute Beginners.

Hear “Flower of the Universe” above and keep an ear out for it in A Wrinkle in Time, which hits theaters Friday.