Hear Sabrina Claudio's New Song 'All to You' Inspired by the 'Power of a Woman's Mind and Body'

After being featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, Sabrina Claudio is back with a brand new track called “All to You.”

The song was written by Claudio and inspired by the “power of a woman’s mind and body,” according to a press release. “Desire’s burning / Your hands are sweating / When did this room catch fire? / Is it that good? / My love, my flower / Is she that good?” she sings on the sultry song.

The Miami-born singer released her debut EP Confidently Lost in 2016 on Soundcloud, and the record shot to No. 3 on the iTunes R&B chart following Khalid and The Weeknd.

Sabrina Claudio Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I work on my own music every day,” Claudio, 21, told Harper’s Bazaar last fall about transitioning out of covering other artists’ music.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I don’t want to be known for the covers anymore,'” said the entertainer, who first began posting her covers on YouTube at just 14 years old. “I want to be known as an artist, as an individual.”