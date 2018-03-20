Sabrina Carpenter is living her teenage dream.

The 18-year-old singer and actress just dropped her new single “Alien” — written with songwriter Jonas Blue — which was inspired by the feeling of isolation.

“As a teenage girl, my feelings and emotions are always kind of really indescribable, and they change really quickly and really fast,” Carpenter tells PEOPLE about the inspiration behind the lyrics. “We describe not being able to describe how I was feeling, and once we kind of played around with ‘alien’ as a feeling instead of an actual solid thing or object, it became emotional.”

She continues about how she hopes the song connects to her fans: “The goal for the song was to have as many people related to it as they can, and I think everyone no matter what age you are can relate to being alienated in your own feelings.”

While “Alien” marks the first collaboration between the two rising pop powerhouses, it also hopefully won’t be the last.

“Over five years ago at this point, I was — and still am — a huge fan of Jonas,” says Carpenter. “I was listening to this one song of his a ton — so much that I had to tweet about it in that moment. He asked me if I was in town because he was in town, and we ended up writing in L.A., which was the first time we worked together.”

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her Emotional New Song 'Alien'

“We stayed in touch, obviously, and it’s so nice to work with people who are so passionate about what they do and so hard-working and so talented and creative all around,” she continues.

The duo is scheduled to make their television debut performance together on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Mar. 21. The track’s official music video, recently shot in London, will have its world premiere later this month.

The track may also snag a spot on Carpenter’s upcoming album, which is completed, titled and will be released “soon,” she says.

“I’ve been working on [my new album] for over a year at this point,” she says. “I’ve been balancing some other projects as well.”

Sabrina Carpenter Sarah Carpenter

The former Girl Meets World star also says she’s grown up covering artists of all genres on YouTube, and hopes to collaborate soon with other pop stars.

“I’ve always been a fan of Bruno Mars [and] I think everything he touches just turns to 24-karat magic – no pun intended, but actually pun intended,” she says. “And everyone who knows me knows that I am obsessed with Rihanna, so I’d say those two are pretty up there on the list.”