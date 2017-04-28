OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder Reveals ‘Crippling’ Battle with Anxiety: ‘I Was on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’

Ryan Tedder is opening up about his health — and OneRepublic‘s recent hiatus.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter explained to fans why he and his band took a four-month break.

“I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, not sleeping, on meds, not happy, anxiety on a crippling level and it was triggered from sheer exhaustion,” wrote Tedder, 37, detailing the band’s nearly nonstop schedule since they formed a decade ago.

“I looked at a calendar, realized I had been gone 200 days of 2016 and still had three more weeks of being gone.,. From my family, my wife, my kids, my friends, basically my life,” added the “Let’s Hurt Tonight” singer, who has two sons with wife Genevieve: Copeland, 6, and Miles, 2. “I also realized that had been the last 10 years. At that moment I wanted to quit, and almost did.”

Tedder questioned his work-life balance after he and OneRepublic released their latest album, Oh My My, in October.

“I called my manager and said ‘pull the plug’… cancel tv’s cancel promo, cancel the single, cancel the album,” he added. “At the time we had a tour planned for the US in February, straight into Europe and then the rest of the world. We were gonna be gone again, for ages. The thought of it literally sent me into a sweat and made me feel like I was going to have a heart attack. Crippling anxiety. It also made me stop writing songs. I didn’t have the motivation or joy necessary to. That’s over now.”

Indeed, in addition to sharing his struggles with his mental and emotional health, Tedder revealed that OneRepublic will begin releasing new music at random this week.

“We will be dropping new music as often as humanly possible… monthly, weekly sometimes, and it will be VARIED and with collaborations and may feel bonkers at first,” he wrote in the post. “News flash: I am ADD AF and always have been. It is IMPOSSIBLE for me to stick to one lane or one style or sound, I am incapable of it and so are the rest of the guys. That’s part of my anxiety, ‘what this album supposed to sound like?!!'”

OneRepublic’s first new song — “No Vacancy” originally written with Selena Gomez in mind — will be released Friday.

“We are in some dark times, we wanna make some lifted music that helps people feel happy. Feel connected, feel human, and love each other as much as possible. BLISS. OUT,” Tedder wrote. “We will go to radio with songs when it feels like we should, not before. And we will tour… but not so much we end up hating life.”

Tedder and the crew will kick off the 2017 Honda Civic Tour Featuring OneRepublic this summer.