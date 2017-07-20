Forever an idol! Ryan Seacrest is set to host the American Idol reboot on ABC, he announced Thursday on Live with Kelly & Ryan.

Seacrest, 42, hosted the original Idol for 15 seasons from 2002 to 2016 when it aired on Fox.

“It’s genuinely hard to put into words what American Idol means to me,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney|ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for ‘Idol,’ and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it – especially ‘Idol’’s best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.”

I’m spicy, @RyanSeacrest is seasoned❗️All the right ingredients are coming together on @AmericanIdol. Have YOU auditioned? #TheNextIdol 🎶🎤🎶 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 20, 2017

The famed reality singing competition was canceled in April 2016, but ABC announced they were reviving the show in May after a multi-network bidding war.

Although there has been a complete switch-up on the judging panel, which includes Katy Perry, 32, fans have been clamoring for the original host to return ever since the network announced the show’s comeback on May 9.

“I had said at the end of the series, ‘Goodbye for now,’ hoping somewhere it would come back,” he explained during an episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan.

Just before the announcement of the show’s return, Seacrest signed on to host Live with Kelly & Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa on May 1. An insider previously told PEOPLE the talk show was “his priority,” but Seacrest also has big commitments to iHeartRadio and the syndicated radio show.

“That said, Ryan has a lot of affection for Idol given the significance to his career, and it taps into the things he loves — a live show, pop music, discovering new talent,” added the insider.