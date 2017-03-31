Russell Brand Says He Still ‘Feels Very Warm’ Toward Ex Wife Katy Perry, Talks Being a New Dad

They may have gone their separate ways, but Russell Brand says he still has a place in his heart for his ex Katy Perry.

The 41-year-old comedian spoke fondly of his short-lived marriage to the superstar singer during a recent appearance on John Bishop: In Conversation With. He noted that although the demands of fame caused the split, he has no negative feelings toward his ex-wife.

“I still feel very warm towards her,” Brand said of Perry, 32. “I feel like, when I hear about her or see her, ‘Awe, there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.’ ”

Perry and Brand wed in 2010 in India and faced rumors of marital discord less than a year later. They famously split in 2012 after just 14 months of marriage.

Perry opened up about the relationship in her 2012 film, Part of Me, saying: “Being in love is the dream, and then the reality of making it work with the marriage is not like the movies.”

During his interview with Bishop, Brand acknowledged that both he and Perry had very demanding schedules.

“The marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is to do with the undulated nature of fame and that, living in those conditions and what was happening,” he said.

Both stars have moved on though, with Brand now dating Laura Gallacher. The couple recently welcomed their first child, and Brand told Bishop that he feels a “candid, plain, all-encompassing love” for his daughter, whose name is reportedly Mabel.

“Everybody deserves this love. The thing that’s been the most spectacular thing is my life is the most ordinary thing in my life. A baby came out … the same experience we all have,” he said.

“Now, I’m responsible for this human being … This resource of love that you have in you is limitless and everybody is worthy of love.”

Perry recently split from Orlando Bloom after a little over a year of dating.