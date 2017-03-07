Rupert Grint Just Plays Along When People Confuse Him with Ed Sheeran Now

One creates magic with his guitar, the other has help from a wand.

While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint revealed that he’s resigned himself to those Ed Sheeran comparisons.

“It’s kind of 50/50 now,” Grint said when asked by Corden if people confuse him with Sheeran, who is also a Brit.

The 28-year-old continued, “If someone stops me I could go either way. I could be Ed or I could be me.”

In fact, even other celebrities have trouble differentiating the pair. Grint said British singer-songwriter Leo Sayer (who is behind hit “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” as Corden pointed out) once made the mistake.

“He came up to me and said he loved my music, of course thinking I was Ed,” said Grint, adding, “I play along.”

The redheads have more in common than just their locks: Grint appeared in Sheeran’s 2011 music video for “Lego House.”

Currently, both are busy with their own projects: Sheeran just released a new album, and Grint is starring in Snatch, which debuts on Crackle March 16.