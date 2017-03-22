Rufus Wainwright Set To Host ‘Wainwright Libre’ in Cuba

Calling all Rufus Wainwright fans! For the first-time ever, the singer-songwriter is set to host “Wainwright Libre” in Cuba.

On Wednesday, Music & Arts Live announced that the ultimate fan experience will be taking place in Havana from Sept. 21 to 25. For four days and four nights, guests will join Wainwright on “adventures, sightseeing, fine cuisine, dancing and music”—all while staying at the Melia Miramar Hotel.

In between being treated to “a packed sightseeing itinerary,” fans will get the opportunity to see Wainwright perform both an intimate concert and public show, alongside a full orchestra, as well as several Cuban musicians including, singer-songwriter, Carlos Varela. Interactivo’s Roberto Carcassés will also be in attendance to conduct a workshop on Cuban music.

“I’ve played with orchestras all over the world, and it’s a very powerful experience that I’m excited to try in Havana,” Wainwright said in a statement.

“Cuba is a complete and utter revelation in terms of its historical treasures, vibrant presence and interesting future,” he continued. “I can’t wait to share that with my fans! I’m sure it will be a great party, and we’ll dance the night away.”

Tickets are available to purchase here.