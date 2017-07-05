Chilli from TLC Reveals Her Celebrity Crush Is Chris Pine: ‘I’m So on the Market’

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is single and ready to mingle — and she’s got a type!

“I want a rumor to be out there that Chris Pine and I had a baby!” the TLC singer — who with Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins just released a new self-titled TLC album — says of the Wonder Woman actor, 36, in the new issue of PEOPLE. “Let’s start that rumor: ‘Chilli and Chris Pine are expecting!’ And if anybody asked me, I would just be really quiet and be like, ‘Hey, I’m not saying anything.'”

Thomas, 46, has previously been linked to TLC producer Dallas Austin (with whom she shares son Tron, 20), Usher and Nick Cannon.

For more on Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere now.

But these days, “I’m so on the market,” says Thomas, who is on the I Love the ’90s Tour this summer with TLC. “I’m not looking, but I’m definitely open to it for sure. We all want it, if it’s right; we all would love to have a good, healthy relationship.”

From Coinage: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

TLC’s new self-titled album — their first in 15 years and without Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes following her 2002 death — is out now.